Dorothy A. Harper

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Monday, June 22. 2020
Dorothy A. Harper, 82, of 601 Grove Street transitioned on Thursday in the Heritage Inn Nursing Home.

Private Graveside Service will be held at Greater Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville has been entrusted with all professional services. 

She leaves a legacy that includes two daughters Karen (Lee) Walker of Barnesville and Jacqueline Williams of Lilburn, GA. Grandchildren Sequia Sparrow, Glentavious (Reika) Parks, and Maria Moore. One sister-in-law Ms. Jaimie Allen of Florida. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends who all will miss her dearly.
