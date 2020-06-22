Miss Constance “Connie” Alice Whitney, age 67 of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Connie was born on Thursday, February 26, 1953 in Monroe, Louisiana to Philip Cushing Whitney and the late Phoebe Louella Pillsbury Whitney. She served our country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Connie enjoyed gardening, horses and listening to country and gospel music. She was a devoted member of Rock Springs Church as well as the American Legion and the Republican Club. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and cousin.
Along with her dad, Connie is survived by her siblings, Martha and Douglas Caldwell, Carol and Greg Westbury, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 am in Greenwood Cemetery, with Dr. Benny Tate officiating.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Whitney family.