Judge Kathy Martin swore in Andy Marlowe as Milner mayor and Regina Stephens as a council member at ceremonies held at Milner Place Monday evening. Council member Fred Stephens was in attendance. Mayor pro tem George Weldon and council member Skip Seda did not attend.
Barring an emergency, the newly-elected pair will participate in their first council meeting on July 20.
Pictured are (l-r) Regina Stephens, Judge Kathy Martin and Andy Marlowe. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Stephens, Marlowe sworn in
