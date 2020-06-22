Lamar County was up to 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths according to the Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 12 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 65,928 confirmed cases with 9953 hospitalizations and 2648 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 81 cases, 10 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 323 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.
Monroe: 137 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.
Butts: 247 cases, 29 hospitalizations and 32 deaths.
Spalding: 343 cases, 59 hospitalizations and 31 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of June 22:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 75 patients, 26 positive cases, 8 deaths, 2 patients recovered, 10 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 64 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 48 patients, 56 positive cases, 12 deaths, 10 patients recovered, 15 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 88 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 patients recovered, 6 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 46 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 94 patients, 52 positive cases, 16 deaths, 34 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 84 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 52 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 112 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 83 patients recovered, 40 staff positive.
June 22: 91 cases, 6 deaths
