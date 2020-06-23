Mrs. Dorothy Stevens “Dottie” Whatley age 72 of Griffin went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 21, 2020 at WellStar Spalding Hospital. After a long illness.
Dottie was born in Thomaston, Georgia on June 27, 1947. She was retired secretary for chief pilot at Delta Air Lines, a member of Southside Baptist Church. Her father Ed Stevens and stepfather, Reverend James Burleson precede her in death.
Dottie was the wife of 5 years to Jerry D. Whatley of Griffin; stepmother to Reginald Whatley and Tommy Whatley and wife, Debbie and step grandmother to, Brandon Whatley; her mother, Jackie Stevens Burleson of Williamson, a sister, Mrs. Sara Buck and husband, Arval of Sharpsburg. Dottie’s children and grandchildren; daughter, Pam Cotter and husband, Scott of Salem, Alabama and grandchildren, Garrett Cotter and Rachel Cotter, great granddaughter, Addilyn Isom Cotter; daughter, Kathy Brown of McDonough and grandchildren, Christian Brown and wife, Tessa of Athens, Caitlin Brown of McDonough; great-grandson, Jayden Brown; uncle, Don Stevens and wife Lilia; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Sunday. June 28, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville. In lieu of flower the ask that you make a donation to Kit Club or Youth Department at Southside Baptist Church, 1323 Zebulon Road, Griffin, Georgia 30224.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Dottie Whatley by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories and to watch the funeral service by webcasting.