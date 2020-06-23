/Unitedbank
Dorothy Stevens "Dottie" Whatley

Tuesday, June 23. 2020
Mrs. Dorothy Stevens “Dottie” Whatley age 72 of Griffin went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 21, 2020 at WellStar Spalding Hospital. After a long illness.


Dottie was born in Thomaston, Georgia on June 27, 1947. She was retired secretary for chief pilot at Delta Air Lines, a member of Southside Baptist Church. Her father Ed Stevens and stepfather, Reverend James Burleson precede her in death.

Dottie was the wife of 5 years to Jerry D. Whatley of Griffin; stepmother to Reginald Whatley and Tommy Whatley and wife, Debbie and step grandmother to, Brandon Whatley; her mother, Jackie Stevens Burleson of Williamson, a sister, Mrs. Sara Buck and husband, Arval of Sharpsburg. Dottie’s children and grandchildren; daughter, Pam Cotter and husband, Scott of Salem, Alabama and grandchildren, Garrett Cotter and Rachel Cotter, great granddaughter, Addilyn Isom Cotter; daughter, Kathy Brown of McDonough and grandchildren, Christian Brown and wife, Tessa of Athens, Caitlin Brown of McDonough; great-grandson, Jayden Brown; uncle, Don Stevens and wife Lilia; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Sunday. June 28, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville. In lieu of flower the ask that you make a donation to Kit Club or Youth Department at Southside Baptist Church, 1323 Zebulon Road, Griffin, Georgia 30224.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Dottie Whatley by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories and to watch the funeral service by webcasting.
