Lillie Mae McCoy will celebrate her 100th birthday Friday, June 26 and a special drive-by parade is planned in her honor. McCoy will also receive a proclamation honoring her milestone from mayor Peter Banks.
The parade will form up at East Mt. Sinai Baptist Church at 2 p.m. and circle by McCoy’s home on 1st Street. Participants are asked to bring a balloon to tie to a tree in her yard. For more information, call Pearlene Jones at 478.538.5325
Lillie Mae McCoy
McCoy to be honored on 100th birthday Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks