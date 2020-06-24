In the wake of the certification of the Milner election results in which he lost the mayoral race to Andy Marlowe 110-101, unsuccessful candidate Richard Smith wrote county administrator Sean Townsend asking the election be nullified. In his letter, he cited multiple concerns.
However, county governments cannot nullify an election or an election result. The only avenue for appeal is through superior court and Smith has missed the deadline for such a challenge as mandated by state law.
Milner election drama continues: Smith’s challenge misdirected
