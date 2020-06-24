June 24: 102 cases, 6 deaths

Lamar County was up to 102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths according to the Wednesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 13 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 69,381 confirmed cases with 10,313 hospitalizations and 2698 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 86 cases, 10 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 341 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.
Monroe: 139 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Butts: 254 cases, 29 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Spalding: 361 cases, 61 hospitalizations and 32 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of June 24:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 75 patients, 26 positive cases, 8 deaths, 2 patients recovered, 10 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 65 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 48 patients, 56 positive cases, 12 deaths, 10 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 88 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 patients recovered, 6 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 48 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 93 patients, 52 positive cases, 16 deaths, 34 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 86 patients, 70 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 52 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 116 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 40 staff positive.
