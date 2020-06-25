/Unitedbank
Gordon football workouts begin

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Thursday, June 25. 2020
Head coach Brandon Carter speaks to some 35 players during the first ever workouts for the new Gordon State College club football team Saturday, June 20. Carter expects to have about 105 players on his roster.

The workouts were held at the new LCHS practice field. GSC and the school system have worked out a deal to allow Gordon to utilize football facilities. GSC home games will be played at Trojan Field.
