In light of the 'new norm' of social distancing in our world, the Lamar County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) recently elected to host a "Kindness Rocks" challenge for its citizens. In this month-long challenge, individuals can find hidden, painted river rocks at the Lamar County Wetlands Nature Trail off Roberta Drive and post photos of themselves holding the painted rocks to the Lamar County SWCD Facebook page.
Upon submission to the SCWD Facebook page, the individual will be entered to win a neat door prize! This allows for proper social distancing as well as a chance to explore the local nature trail with family and friends.
For more information, call 770.358.0787 ext. 3.
Kindness rocks!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks