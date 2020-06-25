Skip to first row site navigation
Milner council to hold called meeting June 29
Milner council to hold called meeting June 29
Walter Geiger
Thursday, June 25. 2020
The Milner city council has called a special meeting for June 29 at 5 p.m. at the library. The council will go into executive session.
