Mrs. Lisa Wynn Ellis Smith, age 62 of Barnesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2020.
Mrs. Smith was born August 20, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Madison Smith; parents Van Buren Ellis Jr. and Elizabeth Mary Moore Ellis. Mrs. Smith retired as a substitute teacher for the Lamar County Board Of Education.
Survivors include her son Harrison Smith and his wife Ashley; grandson Andrew Smith; brother David Moore Ellis and his wife Jill Ann.
Mrs. Smith’s request was to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Lisa Wynn Ellis Smith by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories and to watch the funeral service by webcasting