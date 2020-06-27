June 27: 110 cases, 6 deaths

Lamar County was up to 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths as of the Saturday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 13 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 74,985 confirmed cases with 10,689 hospitalizations and 2776 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 87 cases, 10 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 348 cases, 44 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.
Monroe: 154 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Butts: 263 cases, 29 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Spalding: 380 cases, 61 hospitalizations and 32 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of June 26:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 72 patients, 27 positive cases, 9 deaths, 2 patients recovered, 10 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 65 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 47 patients, 56 positive cases, 13 deaths, 29 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 88 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 patients recovered, 6 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 74 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 47 patients recovered, 48 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 95 patients, 52 positive cases, 16 deaths, 34 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 86 patients, 79 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 51 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 116 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 40 staff positive.
