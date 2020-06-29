David Eugene Teal passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Services and burial will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Teal, the son of the late Cleveland Eugene Teal and Marie Knight Teal was born July 23, 1949 in Griffin, Georgia. His sister, Brenda Tennant preceded him in death. He was a commercial truck driver and was a veteran of the United State Army serving during Vietnam.
Mr. Teal is survived by his wife, Sharon Teal of Barnesville; children, Tonya Franklin (Chris) of Culloden, Tracey Teal of Forsyth and Thomas Teal of Barnesville; sisters, Sandra Tapson (Greg) of North Carolina and Debra McLeod (Danny) of Barnesville; six grandchildren, Morgan Teal, Christin Reese (Josh), Faith Franklin, Brail Teal (Chyanne), Reighlee Teal and Asher Franklin; and two great grandchildren, Colten Teal and Blakely Teal.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.