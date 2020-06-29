Ms. Wynell Thurman, 84, of 1173 McCollum Road transitioned on June 23, 2020. Private graveside services were held. Trice Funeral Home, Inc. of Barnesville was entrusted with all professional services.
Loving memories of Wynell will always live in the hearts of her beloved family, which includes four children, Kenneth Thurman (Susie Thurman), James “Jimmy” Thurman (Joyce Thurman), Shara Fletcher (Rev. Lonnie Fletcher) and Jeanette Thurman; four grandchildren, TaSheika Thurman, Sierra Sullivan (Bruce Sullivan), Lonnie Dion Fletcher (Rhoshawnda Fletcher) and Tara Fletcher (Terrance Germany); great-grandchildren, Takeydra Lyons, Diondria Fletcher, Isaiah Fletcher and Trinity Germany and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends who will dearly miss her.