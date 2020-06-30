From Dr. Jute Wilson, superintendent of schools:
The final state budget from last week was better than expected. The additional state revenue (along with the workload ahead to resume school this fall) led us to recommend the removal of two furlough days from the calendar, cutting the furloughs down to three for all full time employees. The three furlough days will remain Feb 24-26 (winter break).
With the approval of this proposal, Thursday, July 23 & Friday, July 24 will be scheduled Pre-Planning workdays for all employees (190 day and up).
More information regarding Open House, start date, and COVID-19 considerations will be sent out later this week. As previously mentioned, we will change as needed to address the health and academic needs of our community. Please check school email and social media sites to stay updated.
The attached calendar proposal will be submitted to the Lamar County Board of Education for approval at the July 20 Board Meeting.
Stay safe. Have a blessed 4th of July.
Teacher furlough days reduced
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks