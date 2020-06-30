Lamar County was up to 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths as of the Tuesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 13 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 81,291 confirmed cases with 11,051 hospitalizations and 2805 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 90 cases, 10 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 355 cases, 44 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.
Monroe: 160 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Butts: 274 cases, 30 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Spalding: 400 cases, 61 hospitalizations and 32 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of June 30:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 70 patients, 28 positive cases, 9 deaths, 3 patients recovered, 10 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 65 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 47 patients, 56 positive cases, 13 deaths, 29 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 89 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 patients recovered, 6 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 73 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 0 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 95 patients, 52 positive cases, 16 deaths, 35 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 79 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 52 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 116 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 40 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence is in a different county.
