Lamar fugitive caught; father jailed

A 23-year-old man who escaped from the Lamar County jail May 24 is back behind bars and his father has joined him.
Julian Tyler Veloz was a trustee on the kitchen detail when he fled while taking out the trash at about 2:20 p.m. The escape triggered a huge law enforcement response which included search dogs from two jurisdictions. Once surveillance video was reviewed, it was clear Veloz had been picked up by an accomplice and the search was halted.
A review of his jail phone records revealed multiple calls from one number. That phone was pinged on I-75 briefly before it was disabled. Veloz became the subject of a statewide manhunt. The search narrowed to the area of Coffee County. “The sheriff’s office there was familiar with him and his father from previous arrests,” sheriff Brad White said.
On June 23, Coffee County deputies were questioning the father at his residence when Veloz drove up. A pursuit ensued. Veloz eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled into the woods. He was quickly apprehended and returned here where he was booked on new charges involving the escape. He is now being held in the Upson County jail.
The father, 47-year-old Mario Alberto Veloz of Douglas, Ga., was also brought here and charged with aiding an escapee. More charges are pending. Investigators believe the elder Veloz picked up his son on the day he fled the jail. Mario Veloz is currently housed in the Clayton County jail.