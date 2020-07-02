/Unitedbank
Stan 'Hambone' Hamrick will once again lead the motorcycle ride named in his honor July 4. (File photo: Walter Geiger)

Hambone Ride, fireworks on tap July 4th at VFW

Walter Geiger
Walter Geiger
Thursday, July 2. 2020
VFW Post 6542 will host its annual Hambone Ride on Saturday, July 4 at the post. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the cost is $15 for riders and $5 for passengers. There will be a safety meeting following and kickstands go up at 11 a.m.

There will be raffles, an auction, music, food and bake sale, hotdogs for kids and fireworks at dark.

For more information, call 770-358-6612.
