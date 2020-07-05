One person is dead and another is in a Macon trauma center after a shooting Saturday night on Forsyth Street in Barnesville. Preliminary reports indicate one person shot another and then committed suicide. The original call went out at 11:52 p.m.
At 1:20 a.m. Sunday, a GBI crime scene unit was en route to the scene.
The shooting occurred at a apartment house at 316 Forsyth St.
More to follow...
Law enforcement personnel at the scene of the shooting at 316 Forsyth St. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Shooting mars holiday
