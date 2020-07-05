/Unitedbank
Law enforcement personnel at the scene of the shooting at 316 Forsyth St. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Shooting mars holiday

Walter Geiger
Sunday, July 5. 2020
One person is dead and another is in a Macon trauma center after a shooting Saturday night on Forsyth Street in Barnesville. Preliminary reports indicate one person shot another and then committed suicide. The original call went out at 11:52 p.m.

At 1:20 a.m. Sunday, a GBI crime scene unit was en route to the scene.

The shooting occurred at a apartment house at 316 Forsyth St.

More to follow...

