Law enforcement personnel at the scene of the shooting at 316 Forsyth St. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Shooting mars holiday; dead man identified

Walter Geiger
Sunday, July 5. 2020
Updated: 3 hours ago
One person is dead and another is in a Macon trauma center after a shooting Saturday night on Forsyth Street in Barnesville. Preliminary reports indicate one person shot another and then committed suicide. The original call went out at 11:52 p.m.

At 1:20 a.m. Sunday, a GBI crime scene unit was en route to the scene.

The shooting occurred at a apartment house at 316 Forsyth St.

UPDATE: Coroner Jim Smith identified the dead man as Mario Chatman, 31, of 316 Forsyth St., Apt. 5. He shot the female victim and then shot himself in the head. There was no immediate report on the condition of the victim.

Chatman's body will be taken to the state crime lab for autopsy.


