Lamar County held at 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths as of the Sunday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 15 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 95,516 confirmed cases with 11,775 hospitalizations and 2860 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 103 cases, 10 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 378 cases, 46 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.
Monroe: 198 cases, 27 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.
Butts: 293 cases, 31 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Spalding: 467 cases, 64 hospitalizations and 32 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of July 2:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 70 patients, 28 positive cases, 9 deaths, 3 patients recovered, 10 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 65 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 47 patients, 56 positive cases, 13 deaths, 29 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 89 patients, 3 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 patients recovered, 6 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 73 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 0 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 95 patients, 52 positive cases, 16 deaths, 35 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 79 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 15 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 52 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 116 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 40 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
July 5: 130 cases, 6 deaths
