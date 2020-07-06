Shot clock coming to high school basketball

The Georgia High School Association voted last week to phase in the use of a 30-second shot clock for basketball games. The clocks, which speed up the game and lead to more scoring, won’t be officially mandated until the 2022-23 season.
They will be used in 2021-22 in tournaments and showcase games. Regions can also vote to use them in region games, according to LCHS athletic director Mike Oberg.
“Last year, when this was brought up by the GHSA, we were informed that the Atlanta Hawks and the NBA were going to start an initiative to help schools financially with the addition of shot clocks to each gym,” Oberg said.
Head football coach Jeff Sloan, who will take over as AD in the coming school year, said the new gym does not have shot clocks but there is an add-on for the scoreboard to run them. School officials are currently getting quotes on the new shot clocks.
