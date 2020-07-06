When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school and middle school sports in Georgia March 12, it cut short a magnificent run by the LCMS Lady Trojan soccer team coached by Kelly Adamson.
The Lady Trojans had just defeated ACE Academy in Macon 3-0 to run their record to 7-0. They had outscored opponents 48-0 and were striving for an undefeated season with no goals allowed. The team had gone 11-0-1 the previous season, winning the CGMSAL district title and outscoring opponents 71-3.
Striker Armani Flewellen led the team with 11 goals. Maci-Lauren Lanier and Samiya Smith had eight goals each. Smith also had two assists. Cara Bishop had five goals and five assists while Aniya Barron, primarily a keeper with six saves, had five goals and one assist.
Giada Ritch and Makaiya Howard had two goals each. Emily McEvers finished with two goals and one assist. Ava Bushby had one goal and three assists while Haileigh Brock, Macy Smith, Deshunna Bowles and Krista Hatfield had one goal apiece.
Other team members were Ally Bloxham, Rachel Taylor, Grace Taylor, Lametriana Byrd, Ava Lonberg, Emily Zavalla and Vanessa Stewart.
Barron, Bowles, Bloxham, Bishop, Macy Smith, Samiya Smith, Flewellen, Lanier and Brock will all be freshmen on the high school team next season and are expected to challenge for playing time immediately.
The LCMS Lady Trojans celebrate their 2019 division soccer title. The team was well on its way to a second consecutive title this year when the coronavirus pandemic cut short their season. Over a 19-game stretch, they went 18-0-1 and outscored opponents 119-3.
COVID-19 cut short great run by LCMS soccer team
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks