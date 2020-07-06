Former teacher and coach Ralph Edwin Hogan, Jr., age 67, of Concord, GA, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence. His family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, July 8, from 6:00 – 8:30 PM, at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home in Thomaston.
Coach Hogan was born September 3, 1952, in Thomaston, GA, to the late Ralph Edwin Hogan and Mary Littlejohn Hogan. He was a 1970 graduate of R. E. Lee Institute and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Valdosta State University, where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity. Coach Hogan coached baseball, football, golf, girls’ basketball, and girls’ softball during his career. He was employed by Valdosta High School, Upson High School, R. E. Lee Institute, Jackson High School, as well as the Pike and Lamar County School Systems. He also coached baseball at Gordon College. After his retirement, he was employed by the Cedars, Pines, and Raintree Golf Courses.
Coach Hogan enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting, and he loved to entertain and make people laugh. He was a member of Rock Springs Church in Milner, GA.
Coach Hogan is survived by his wife of 45 years, Denise Peek Hogan of Concord, GA; two sons: Justin Blake (Anna) Hogan of Barnesville, GA; and Michael Jason Hogan of Griffin, GA; and four grandchildren to whom he was affectionately known as “Pop Pop”: Michael Hogan, Blakely Hogan, Rawlings Hogan, and Avery Hogan.
Flowers are acceptable, but those wishing to do so may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Coach Ralph Edwin Hogan, Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.