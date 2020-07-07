From Jeannie Haddock, chief appraiser:
Notice to Property Owners and Occupants concerning visits to your Property.
Georgia Law (OCGA § 48-5-264.1) requires property owners and occupants be provided reasonable notice prior to a site visit conducted by or on behalf of the Lamar County Board of Assessors. In accordance with this law, please be advised that the Lamar County Appraisal Staff will be visiting properties in the NORTH END OF THE COUNTY FOR THE REST OF 2020 AND 2021. The purpose of this visit will be to verify correctness of the improvements in our records. The appraiser will only gather necessary property information about the outside of any improvements and take photographs.
The appraiser will have a photo identification badge and will be driving an appropriately marked vehicle. If the appraiser is not allowed access to your property, estimations will be performed. If there is any question about the identity of the appraiser, or if there are any questions regarding the visit, do not hesitate to contact the Lamar County Assessor's Office at 770-358-5161.
As a courtesy the appraiser will knock on the door first and then if there is no answer, he will walk around the outside of any improvements on the property. It is not required that someone must be home, or someone answer the door.
The appraiser’s name currently is James Thomas Williams (Tom) and he drives a 2017 White GMC Sierra Pickup with tag # RUV8593 Hart County, GA. With a Lamar County emblem on the side of the door.
Tax assessors to visit your property in north Lamar
