Lamar County was up to 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths as of the Tuesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 15 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 100,470 confirmed cases with 12,226 hospitalizations and 2899 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 105 cases, 11 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 381 cases, 46 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.
Monroe: 213 cases, 31 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.
Butts: 320 cases, 32 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.
Spalding: 490 cases, 71 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of July 7:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 69 patients, 28 positive cases, 9 deaths, 10 patients recovered, 11 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 129 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 66 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 45 patients, 56 positive cases, 15 deaths, 29 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 91 patients, 4 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 patients recovered, 7 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 95 patients, 52 positive cases, 16 deaths, 35 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 86 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 0 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 50 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 114 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 41 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
Updated: July 7: 136 cases, 6 deaths
