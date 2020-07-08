Lamar County will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on August 10 and discussions have begun on how to mark the occasion. The legislature passed a constitutional amendment on Aug, 10, 1920 which created Lamar County from portions of Pike and Monroe counties. The actual first day of business for the new county was Jan. 1, 1921.
“We have had some preliminary discussions on how to mark the occasion,” commission chairman Charles Glass said.
Lamar County turns 100 on August 10
