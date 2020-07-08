/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Dept. of Community Affairs published a state broadband map for the first time July 2 and its outlines perfectly what the Lamar County school system has to deal with regard to distance learning due to the digital divide. Areas shaded dark gold have broadband service. Those in light gold are not served and DSL is the only option if residents can get it. The areas in gray have no service at all, according to the state. The school system is investing in technology, including wi-fi buses which can take internet access to unserved or underserved areas. Schools open here July 31 and the system has promised to have a detailed plan for opening by July 21.

Detailed school start plan coming July 21

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, July 8. 2020
With the start of school just over three weeks away, school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson has promised to have a detailed plan for parents, staff and students by July 21.

“This plan will be based on the latest health data and recommendations from all sources. The health and safety of our students and staff are at the top of our list of considerations. We will present various instructional models to address student learning which will include both on and off-campus delivery. We are working hard to finalize these options, taking special consideration of our many challenges with internet and device access. We are committed to providing a rigorous learning experience for all students, regardless of the obstacles we face,” Wilson said.

Parents are asked to monitor district and school-specific announcements in the coming weeks and to make sure the school system has up-to-date contact information for them. The situation remains fluid.

“The fact remains we have an unpredictable pandemic that continues to interfere with every aspect of our day-to-day lives,” Wilson concluded.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette