Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Dept. of Community Affairs published a state broadband map for the first time July 2 and its outlines perfectly what the Lamar County school system has to deal with regard to distance learning due to the digital divide. Areas shaded dark gold have broadband service. Those in light gold are not served and DSL is the only option if residents can get it. The areas in gray have no service at all, according to the state. The school system is investing in technology, including wi-fi buses which can take internet access to unserved or underserved areas. Schools open here July 31 and the system has promised to have a detailed plan for opening by July 21.
Detailed school start plan coming July 21
