Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Barnesville march organizer arrested in Monroe County
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Krystal Banks (Photo: MCSO)
Barnesville march organizer arrested in Monroe County
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Headlines
Wednesday, July 8. 2020
The woman who was the driving force behind the June 6 BLM march in Barnesville, which drew over 300 participants, was arrested July 7 in Monroe County.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Recent Stories
Barnesville march organizer arrested in Monroe County
Wednesday, July 8 2020
What makes you cry?
Wednesday, July 8 2020
Detailed school start plan coming July 21
Wednesday, July 8 2020
Lamar County turns 100 on August 10
Wednesday, July 8 2020
July 7: 136 cases, 6 deaths
Tuesday, July 7 2020
Archives
July 2020
June 2020
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette