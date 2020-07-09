/Unitedbank
Aerial shot of the scene from 11Alive.

Updated: Four locals dead in I-75 crash; victims identified

Walter Geiger
Thursday, July 9. 2020
Updated: About an hour ago
Four Lamar countians were killed in a traffic accident on I-75 in Henry County Thursday. The crash happened near the Locust Grove exit in the southbound lane.

The victims were three men ages 58, 60 and 70 and one 70-year-old female. According to investigators, a Chevy Trailblazer was driving south when it lost control, ran off the road and flipped several times. All four people in the car were killed.

Sheriff Brad White said Henry deputies did a death notification at a home on Sims Street.

Henry County coroner Donald Cleveland has identified the four victims as:

Nathaniel Elliott Jr.
Lillie Mary Avery
Charlie Lee Avery
Levi Brooks
