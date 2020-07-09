July 9: 140 cases, 6 deaths

Lamar County was up to 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths as of the Thursday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 15 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 106,727 confirmed cases with 12,606 hospitalizations and 2930 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 110 cases, 12 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 383 cases, 47 hospitalizations and 45 deaths.
Monroe: 226 cases, 32 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.
Butts: 329 cases, 32 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.
Spalding: 527 cases, 74 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of July 9:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 70 patients, 29 positive cases, 9 deaths, 10 patients recovered, 11 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 127 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 66 patients, 1 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 44 patients, 56 positive cases, 15 deaths, 40 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 89 patients, 4 positive cases, 1 death, 3 patients recovered, 7 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 74 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 100 patients, 52 positive cases, 17 deaths, 35 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 86 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 64 patients recovered, 0 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 43 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 114 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 42 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
July 9: 140 cases, 6 deaths
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks