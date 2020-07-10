/Unitedbank
/Eedition

John Blackmon

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Death Notices
Friday, July 10. 2020
John Blackmon, of Barnesville, died on Friday, July 10, 2020 in a local healthcare facility. Funeral service information is incomplete at this time. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette