/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Nurse Mercy Guerra of the Lamar County Health Department prepares to administer a COVID-19 test during drive-up testing there July 2, the first day it was offered. The test site has been moved to Southern Rivers Energy.

Local COVID-19 testing site moved

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, July 10. 2020
Due to heat and the threat of inclement weather, the local COVID-19 testing site has been moved to the Southern Rivers facility on Hwy. 341 South. Testing will still be done in a drive-thru format each Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.

Preregistration is strongly encouraged and the testing is free.

For more information, call 770.358.1483.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette