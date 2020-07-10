Due to heat and the threat of inclement weather, the local COVID-19 testing site has been moved to the Southern Rivers facility on Hwy. 341 South. Testing will still be done in a drive-thru format each Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.
Preregistration is strongly encouraged and the testing is free.
For more information, call 770.358.1483.
Nurse Mercy Guerra of the Lamar County Health Department prepares to administer a COVID-19 test during drive-up testing there July 2, the first day it was offered. The test site has been moved to Southern Rivers Energy.
Local COVID-19 testing site moved
