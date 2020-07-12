One person was killed and another seriously injured after an early morning crash on Hwy. 109 in Pike County near Weems Road.
According to the PCSO, a Kia Sorrento, driven by Jacob Norton, 29, was westbound on Hwy. 109 when it left the roadway and struck several trees.
A passenger in the Kia, Christina Payne, 27, was dead at the scene. Norton was airlifted to an Atlanta trauma center. No cause for the accident has been determined but a blood sample was taken from Norton for toxicology testing.
One dead, one seriously injured in early morning crash
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks