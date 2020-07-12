/Unitedbank
/Eedition

One dead, one seriously injured in early morning crash

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Sunday, July 12. 2020
One person was killed and another seriously injured after an early morning crash on Hwy. 109 in Pike County near Weems Road.

According to the PCSO, a Kia Sorrento, driven by Jacob Norton, 29, was westbound on Hwy. 109 when it left the roadway and struck several trees.

A passenger in the Kia, Christina Payne, 27, was dead at the scene. Norton was airlifted to an Atlanta trauma center. No cause for the accident has been determined but a blood sample was taken from Norton for toxicology testing.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette