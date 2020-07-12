July 12: 148 cases, 6 deaths

Lamar County was up to 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths as of the Sunday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 15 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 116,926 confirmed cases with 13,259 hospitalizations and 3001 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 115 cases, 12 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 388 cases, 48 hospitalizations and 45 deaths.
Monroe: 225 cases, 31 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.
Butts: 342 cases, 32 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.
Spalding: 565 cases, 75 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of July 10:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 68 patients, 29 positive cases, 10 deaths, 10 patients recovered, 11 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 127 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 65 patients, 1 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 45 patients, 56 positive cases, 15 deaths, 40 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 89 patients, 3 positive cases, 1 death, 3 patients recovered, 7 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 74 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 99 patients, 52 positive cases, 17 deaths, 35 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 86 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 63 patients recovered, 0 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 47 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 114 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 42 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
July 12: 148 cases, 6 deaths
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks