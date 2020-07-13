/Unitedbank
/Eedition
File photo

Updated: Two killed in Upson County skydiving accident; victims identified

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, July 13. 2020
Updated: 3 hours ago
Comment (1)
Two people were killed Sunday in a skydiving accident at the Upson County airport.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Bee Sweet on 07/13/20 at 04:25 PM
This is tragic. I’m so sorry for their families and friends.
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette