July 13: 149 cases, 6 deaths

Lamar County was up to 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths as of the Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 16 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 120,569 confirmed cases with 13,476 hospitalizations and 3026 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 116 cases, 13 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 393 cases, 49 hospitalizations and 45 deaths.
Monroe: 232 cases, 32 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.
Butts: 345 cases, 32 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.
Spalding: 578 cases, 76 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of July 13:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 69 patients, 31 positive cases, 10 deaths, 10 patients recovered, 11 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 127 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 65 patients, 2 positive cases, 0 deaths, 3 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 45 patients, 56 positive cases, 15 deaths, 40 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 88 patients, 4 positive cases, 1 death, 3 patients recovered, 7 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 102 patients, 52 positive cases, 17 deaths, 35 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 86 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 63 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 51 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 114 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 42 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
