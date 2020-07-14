Marrie Ann Brownlee 53, of Milner transitioned on Monday, July 6 at the Kennestone Wellstar Hospital.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Summer's Field with a private graveside service to follow. Professional Services have been entrusted to Trice Funeral Home, Inc.
Marrie Ann Brownlee more affectionately known Mary Ann leaves to cherish her memory a brother Mr. Lewis (Marilyn) Brownlee of Barnesville, Nieces Mrs. Shaneika (Randy) Murphy of Barnesville, Ms. Moneika Brownlee of Griffin, Mrs. Christie (Alvin )Thomas of Barnesville Ms. Jasmine Brownlee of Barnesville. Nephews Mr. Donovaln Brownlee of Yatesville, Sisters in laws Ms. Margaret Brownlee of Barnesville, and Ms. Vickie Brownlee of Yatesville. Aunts Mrs. Gail (James) Harrison of Barnesville, Mrs. Tracy Few of Barnesville, Ms. Carolyn Merritt of Atlanta, Uncles Mr.Lezette Flewellyn of Griffin, Mr. Dennis Flewellyn, and Mr. Johnny Few of Barnesville. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends whom all miss her beautiful Spirit.