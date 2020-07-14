From the LC school system:
We value your opinion and input as we finalize plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Your responses and feedback will help us in our planning as we prepare for student and staff safety in the upcoming school year. Your response is anonymous, however, we encourage you to reach out for assistance with issues or individual needs. A full detailed plan will be presented for approval at our July 20th Board of Education Meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed and recorded.
You may take the survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3FLCZ8P
Parental input sought on school opening plans
