/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Parental input sought on school opening plans

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, July 14. 2020
From the LC school system:

We value your opinion and input as we finalize plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Your responses and feedback will help us in our planning as we prepare for student and staff safety in the upcoming school year. Your response is anonymous, however, we encourage you to reach out for assistance with issues or individual needs. A full detailed plan will be presented for approval at our July 20th Board of Education Meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed and recorded.

You may take the survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3FLCZ8P

hyperlink inside this open post

Click here.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette