From the LC school system:
We value your opinion and input as we finalize plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Your responses and feedback will help us in our planning as we prepare for student and staff safety in the upcoming school year. Your response is anonymous, however, we encourage you to reach out for assistance with issues or individual needs. A full detailed plan will be presented for approval at our July 20th Board of Education Meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed and recorded.
You may take the survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3FLCZ8P
UPDATE:
The Lamar County School System is postponing the start date for students from Friday, July 31st to Wednesday, AUGUST 12th. Teachers will report Thursday, July 23rd as scheduled. We will use this additional time to continue to monitor COVID cases, prepare our buildings and buses for restart (with new safety plans and procedures in place), and we will devote time for training and professional learning for our new instructional models.
As previously announced, Lamar County Schools will provide face-to-face, virtual, and remote learning options for each student.
A brief survey for parents and students was sent today and is available via our school social media and websites. A survey for staff members was sent via school email. Please take a moment at your earliest convenience to provide feedback. Your input is very important to us.
The full Lamar County School reopening plan will be presented for approval at the July School Bd Meeting Monday, July 20th at 6pm. The meeting will be live streamed on our school YouTube channel and will be recorded. Links can be accessed on our social media and webpages.
