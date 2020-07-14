A man with outstanding warrants in Coweta County led Barnesville police and deputies from Lamar and Monroe counties on a high speed chase Tuesday afternoon. The man was driving a Toyota Camry registered to a Patel subject from Lamar County.
The chase, which hit 110 mph for stretches, went from Barnesville to Forsyth, around the downtown square in Forsyth and back to Barnesville, with Capt. Chris Webster on the suspect's tail. The driver turned left on the MLK Bypass and was still running fast when he was pitted by Sgt. Wayman Henson. The car went off the east side of the bypass, up a high embankment and rolled several times not far from Hwy. 341.
The driver was arrested. He was identified as Jeffrey Mark Taras. Taras was uninjured as were all law enforcement officers involved.
The suspect's vehicle ended up atop a high bluff overlooking the MLK Bypass after he was pitted by Sgt. Wayman Henson.
