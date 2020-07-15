Film location scout Dwight Dyer, who has brought two music video shoots to town in recent weeks, reported last week an indie film will begin shooting scenes here July 27. The working title for the film is ‘The Mediator’.
“They will shoot for about five days at the detention center,” Dyer said. Other scenes will be shot at the courthouse and in a restaurant downtown. Dyer is seeking out housing for the cast and crew.
“We’re happy to be able to bring these crews to Lamar County. We will do more. My phone is blowing up,” Dyer concluded.
Indie film to lens here
