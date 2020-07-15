/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Indie film to lens here

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, July 15. 2020
Film location scout Dwight Dyer, who has brought two music video shoots to town in recent weeks, reported last week an indie film will begin shooting scenes here July 27. The working title for the film is ‘The Mediator’.

“They will shoot for about five days at the detention center,” Dyer said. Other scenes will be shot at the courthouse and in a restaurant downtown. Dyer is seeking out housing for the cast and crew.

“We’re happy to be able to bring these crews to Lamar County. We will do more. My phone is blowing up,” Dyer concluded.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette