From special agent Tony Lima, GBI:
Meansville, GA (July 16, 2020) – On Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, Pike County resident Brent Stein, 67, was charged with seven counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office assisted the GBI with the arrest of Stein.
The search warrant and arrest is related to an investigation being conducted by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. The investigation began as a result of a report received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) pertaining to the upload of numerous images depicting child pornography to a social media site.
At the time of his arrest, Stein was employed as a teacher at Rock Springs Christian Academy in Milner, Lamar County, Georgia. Stein is currently in custody at the Pike County Jail.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
There is no information at this time that indicates any students were victims of Stein. Anyone with information about this case or other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.
Updated: GBI arrests Meansville man for sexual exploitation of children
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks