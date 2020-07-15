Lamar County was up to 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths as of the Wednesday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 16 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 127,834 confirmed cases with 14,102 hospitalizations and 3091 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 124 cases, 13 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 393 cases, 49 hospitalizations and 45 deaths.
Monroe: 261 cases, 33 hospitalizations and 20 deaths.
Butts: 352 cases, 32 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.
Spalding: 601 cases, 82 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of July 15:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 67 patients, 31 positive cases, 11 deaths, 11 patients recovered, 11 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 125 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 65 patients, 2 positive cases, 0 deaths, 4 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 44 patients, 56 positive cases, 15 deaths, 40 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Pruitt-Health Griffin (Spalding): 57 patients, 0 positve cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
PruittHealth- Hwy. 42 (Monroe): 72 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 88 patients, 28 positive cases, 1 death, 3 patients recovered, 9 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 75 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 29 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 101 patients, 52 positive cases, 18 deaths, 36 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 63 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 52 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 116 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 46 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
Updated: July 15: 154 cases, 6 deaths; another nursing home death added
