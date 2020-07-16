Mr. Lloyd Wilson Aubrey, Jr., age 80, died peacefully at his residence on July 13, 2020.
He was bom in Red Lodge, Montana on October 10, 1939 to the late Lloyd Wilson Aubrey, Sr. and Lenore Allison Aubrey. As a young man, Lloyd was an aerospace machinist where he manufactured parts for NASA in Los Angeles, California. In addition to being an aerospace machinist he was also a successful entrepreneur with his varied business ventures.
Lloyd is survived by his children: Pamela Badger and Charles Aubrey both of Bamesville, Ga; grandchildren: Patrick Badger, Greggory Badger, and Chase Badger all of Bamesville, Ga; three great grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed as a father, grandfather, and friend, but we are all comforted knowing he is at peace.