The City of Barnesville has called a special election to fill the unexpired term of Ward 1 council member Anne Claxton who died June 15 from injuries received in an accident June 4. The qualifying fee is $45.
The vote will be held in conjunction with the general election Nov. 3. Citizens in ward one will have to go to the civic center to cast ballots in the city race in addition to their normal polling place for general election voting. This is expected to cause confusion.
Candidates for the post must qualify at city hall July 27-29 between the hours 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Bill Claxton has said he will seek his late wife’s seat. Downtown restaurateur and former chamber of commerce executive Chris Deraney has also indicated he will run.
Voters in Barnesville's Ward 1 will have to vote twice Nov. 3
