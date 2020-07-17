July 17: 159 cases, 7 deaths

Lamar County was up to 159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths as of the Friday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 19 hospitalizations.
Statewide there have been 135,183 confirmed cases with 14,647 hospitalizations and 3132 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 135 cases, 13 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
Upson: 407 cases, 50 hospitalizations and 45 deaths.
Monroe: 283 cases, 34 hospitalizations and 20 deaths.
Butts: 358 cases, 32 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.
Spalding: 629 cases, 85 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of July 17:
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 67 patients, 31 positive cases, 11 deaths, 11 patients recovered, 11 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 11 positive cases, 1 death, 4 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 125 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 65 patients, 2 positive cases, 0 deaths, 4 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 44 patients, 56 positive cases, 15 deaths, 40 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Pruitt-Health Griffin (Spalding): 56 patients, 0 positve cases, 0 deaths, 2 staff positive.
PruittHealth- Hwy. 42 (Monroe): 72 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 88 patients, 28 positive cases, 1 death, 3 patients recovered, 9 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 64 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 29 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 100 patients, 52 positive cases, 18 deaths, 36 patients recovered, 28 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 85 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 63 patients recovered, 1 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 51 patients, 0 positive cases, 1 death, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 116 patients, 123 positive cases, 34 deaths, 84 patients recovered, 46 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
