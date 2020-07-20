Mr. Lester Woodrow Slusser, age 85, of Barnesville passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Heritage Inn of Barnesville
Mr. Slusser was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on Friday, August 3, 1934 to the late Mr. James Franklin Slusser and the late Mrs. Zula Alice Day Slusser. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Leona Ellen McBee Slusser; 2 infant sons, Ricky Lee Slusser & Richard Leslie Slusser; 2 grandchildren, Christopher John Owen and Johnette Lea Owen. Lester moved to Georgia in 1961. He worked as a mechanic with Osbourne Transportation. Lester was very skilled in woodworking and carpentry. He was a Penn State Football fanatic.
Mr. Slusser is survived by 3 his daughters, Cindy Woods (Harry), Marianne Owen (Johnny), and Holly Slusser; 4 Grandchildren – Michelle Athey, Brandon Woods, Kimberly Faulkner, & Carrie Owen ; 5 Great Grandchildren; 2 Great Great-Grandchildren; sister, Irene Mellott; nephew, Harold Slusser.
A funeral service for Mr. Lester Slusser will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Cameron Shifflett officiating. Friends may visit the family from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Slusser family.