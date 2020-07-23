Police report

Between Monday, July 13 and Monday, July 20 the Barnesville Police Department made the following arrests:
Darryl Frye, 28, 106 Leach Rd., The Rock, warrants out of Alabama;
Caleb Altman, 21, 457 Jackson Rd., Barnesville, theft by receiving stolen property;
Tyronza Sanders, 40, 121 Westchester Dr., Barnesville, failure to use signal, speeding, reckless driving, obstruction, failure to stop and failure to maintain lane;
John Thompson, 37, 117 Hwy. 41 N., Lot 45, Barnesville, possession of methamphetamine.
There were 232 calls for service including: one fight, one animal complaint, 56 security checks, one theft, one burglary, seven domestics, 35 foot patrols, 15 suspicious persons/vehicles, one speeding, 10 accidents, 12 escorts, 15 alarms and two damage to property.
They issued 39 citations including: one criminal trespass, one tag violation, one obscuring tag, three expired tags, one driving on suspended license, one failure to maintain insurance, one no proof of insurance, one failure to signal, one driving with suspended tag, seven speeding, one impeding the flow of traffic, two racing, three handsfree law, one reckless driving, one DUI, one failure to maintain lane, one failure to stop, one tail light violation, five tag light violation, one operating unauthorized vehicle with blue lights, three obstruction and one no thru trucks.